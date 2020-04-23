Former The East Light members Lee Suk Chul, Lee Seung Hyun siblings preparing to promote as a duo



Former The East Light members and siblings Lee Suk Chul and Lee Seung Hyun recently revealed that they are preparing to promote as a duo, after all trials involving their former agency representative Kim Chang Hwan and former PD Moon Young Il came to an end last month.

Older sibling Lee Suk Chul relayed the news personally via his SNS, writing, "We will soon begin promoting as a house music duo 'PA22WORD', instead of with the name The East Light. We are finally able to keep the promise we made that we would return as better musicians. We're happy to share this news."



Meanwhile back in March, all trials involving former Media Line Entertainment representative Kim Chang Hwan and former producer Moon Young Il came to an end. Kim Chang Hwan was sentenced to 8 months in prison if he commits a similar crime within a probation period of 2 years, while Moon Young Il was sentenced to a year and 4 months in prison.