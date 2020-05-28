Press conference for upcoming MBC drama 'Kkondae Intern' under criticism for the lack of social distancing amidst pandemic

Sports Kyunghyang

The press conference for the new MBC drama 'Kkondae Intern' drew criticism for the lack of social distancing.

The upcoming drama held a press conference on May 28th at a cafe in Sungdong. As seen in the pictures, social distancing rules were not followed as more than 100 reporters packed into the small space.

Starring Park Hae Jin, Han Ji Eun, Park Ki Woong, Nam Sung Woo, and more, the upcoming MBC drama has made a rocky start after criticism regarding the tightly packed space abounded from concerned netizens. Although temperatures for each person were taken at the door, no announcements or other measures were taken in regard to safety. One reporter stated that the fact an event like this was being hosted during a pandemic is a problem, saying: "Even if they were to continue hosting the event, they should have found a larger space so that people could social distance. I didn't feel like any accommodations were made."





Representatives have replied to concerns, stating: "It is true that people were packed closely together, but body temperatures were checked and hand sanitizer was provided."




