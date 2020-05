Former Wanna One member Park Ji Hoon is trending worldwide on Twitter as fans celebrate his birthday.

The talented idol rose to popularity after placing in the top ranks in the second season of 'Produce 101' and promoted with project group Wanna One before continuing his career in music. Fans are using the hashtag #OhMyWing_Birthday to wish the talented artist a happy birthday, saying:



Dear @Park_Jihoon_twt,



Happy 22nd Birthday! 3 years ago, I wont have predicted that you will mean so much to me. #๋ฐ•์ง€ํ›ˆ



Thank you for being a source of happiness and an inspiration.

๐Ÿ’›๐Ÿ’š๐Ÿ’—#HappyJihoonDay

#๋ฉ”์ด๋งŒ์˜_ํˆฌํˆฌ_์ง€ํ›ˆ๋ฐ์ด#OhMyWing_Birthdaypic.twitter.com/nhBePg18nT โ€” ์•ˆ์ œ๋ผเฌ“ (@assassinjihoon) May 28, 2020

