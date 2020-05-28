MAMAMOO's Moon Byul charms with her down-to-earth personality in interview video for upcoming live show

MAMAMOO's Moon Byul charmed fans with her funny and down-to-earth personality in a newly released interview video.

The talented idol rapper is preparing an online show for her fans as well as gearing up to release a repackaged album titled 'MOON'. Moon Byul is seen casually answering questions, expressing her joy at being able to work, and giving refreshing and honest answers that are bound to make you laugh.

Check out the video above and stay tuned for Moon Byul's new release on May 29 at 6 PM KST.