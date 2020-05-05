2

MBC's 'Like Likes Like' reportedly coming to an end after 4 months

According to media outlet reports back on May 4, MBC's Sunday evening variety program 'Like Likes Like' will be coming to an end after a short 4-month run. 

Starring cast members Park Myung Soo, Eun Ji Won, In Kyo Jin, Jang Sung KyuINFINITE's Sunggyu, Kwanghee, Lee Soo Hyuk, Jung Hyuk, Lee Yong Jin, and Ha Seung Jin, the program aimed to observe how people of different personality traits react when thrown into the same type of situations through various games, missions, etc. 

Competing against fellow Sunday evening programs like SBS's 'Running Man' and KBS2's 'My Boss's Ears Are Donkey Ears', MBC's 'Like Likes Like' started off in the 2% range in average viewership ratings until mid-February, before falling into the 1% range in March. Last month, the show's viewership ratings hit an all-time-low in the 0% range. 

MBC is reportedly still discussing which program will take over the Sunday evening time slot once 'Like Likes Like' comes to an end. 

