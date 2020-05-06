BTOB's Hyunsik to enlist for military service alongside Sungjae

BTOB's Hyunsik is set to enlist for his mandatory military service alongside Sungjae.



Sungjae previously announced he would be officially enlisting on May 11 KST, and on May 6, Cube Entertainment confirmed Hyunsik would also be enlisting the same day. The label stated, "Lim Hyunsik is enlisting on the 11th. As he wishes to enlist quietly, the location and time of his enlistment will not be revealed."



Sungjae and Hyunsik are the fourth and fifth BTOB members to serve their military duties. Eunkwang was discharged this past March, while Changsub and Minhyuk are currently serving.



