126

9

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 days ago

BTOB's Hyunsik to enlist for military service alongside Sungjae

AKP STAFF

BTOB's Hyunsik is set to enlist for his mandatory military service alongside Sungjae.

Sungjae previously announced he would be officially enlisting on May 11 KST, and on May 6, Cube Entertainment confirmed Hyunsik would also be enlisting the same day. The label stated, "Lim Hyunsik is enlisting on the 11th. As he wishes to enlist quietly, the location and time of his enlistment will not be revealed."

Sungjae and Hyunsik are the fourth and fifth BTOB members to serve their military duties. Eunkwang was discharged this past March, while Changsub and Minhyuk are currently serving.

Stay tuned for updates on BTOB. 

  1. BTOB
  2. Hyunsik
  3. Sungjae
11 9,097 Share 93% Upvoted

3

myouuu1,143 pts 2 days ago 0
2 days ago

😭😭😭 At this point I won't be surprised if Ilhoon decides to enlist as well. Stay safe, don't get hurt.

Share

1

fantasticlau1,244 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

Man, I hope Ilhoon enlists as well so that they can be together as soon as possible.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

PlayM Girls
PlayM Girls confirmed to debut next month
55 minutes ago   0   1,967
Han
Stray Kids' Han releases MV for 'Close'
11 hours ago   4   2,921
ASTRO, Cha Eun Woo, NCT, Jaehyun
[Pann] Cha Eunwoo and Jung Jaehyun's average face
17 hours ago   16   33,553

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND