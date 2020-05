Park Ji Hoon is gearing up to release his third mini-album titled ‘The W’.

The popular idol released the video on V Live earlier today, complete with artistic photos of the handsome star playing in the background as the upbeat tracks continue to play. Park Ji Hoon’s title track “Wing” promises a fun and summery dance beat that will have you grooving till dawn.

Stay tuned for Park Ji Hoon’s release on May 26.