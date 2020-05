Rookie group ONEWE is preparing to make a strong impression on new fans with their latest teaser image for their first full album 'ONE'.

The idol band poses in the desert as they serve their most serious faces for the camera. This RBW boy group is definitely one to keep an eye on for their talent, so stay tuned for news about their comeback as well as more teaser content.

ONEWE will be releasing their new album on May 25 at 6 PM KST.