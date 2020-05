EXO's Suho is enlisting.

He wrote a letter to EXO-L and said, "Hello, EXO-L. It's Suho. I'm writing today because I wanted to tell you something. I will be enlisting on May 14th to fulfill my duties. I think I'll miss EXO-L a lot during the time. I hope EXO-L will always stay healthy. I thank you and love you. WE ARE ONE, EXO. Let's Love."

Did you expect this coming?