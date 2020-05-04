May comebacks and debuts to look forward to

May 4

Fanatics will release their second mini-album ‘Plus Two.’

ASTRO will make a much-anticipated comeback with their album ‘Gateway.’

Taeyeon will make a return with “Happy.”

#태연 신곡 ‘#Happy’ MV 티저 영상 다들 보셨나요?🥰



좋은건 두번 세번 보아요!💜💜💜

👉🏻https://t.co/35FgdsIfFZ



💟 2020. 5. 4. 오후 6시 : 태연 신곡 'Happy' 음원 & MV 공개!

💟 2020. 5. 4. 오후 7시 : 네이버 V 라이브 'Happy for TAEYEON' 진행!#소녀시대 pic.twitter.com/PU6xX7VRZG — Girls' Generation (@GirlsGeneration) May 2, 2020





May 6

IU will release her single “Eight” featuring BTS’ Suga.





May 7

Moon Jongup will release his debut digital single “Headache.”

Former JYP trainee Natty will make her debut with “Nineteen.”

May 11

DAY6 will release their mini-album ‘The Book of Us: The Demon.’

NU’EST will return with their mini-album ‘The Nocturne.’

MONSTA X will release their mini-album ‘Fantasia X.’ (Update: This has been postponed to May 26).





May 13

BVNDIT will make a comeback with their mini-album ‘Carnival.’

BOL4 will return with the album ‘Puberty Book II.’





May 16

UNVS will release their single “Soundtracks for the Lost & Broken.”





May 18

TXT will comeback with “The Dream Chapter: Eternity.”





May 19

NCT127 will release the repackaged full-length album ‘NCT #127 Neo Zone: The Final Round.’

시즈니 5월 19일에 펀치 나오는 소식 들었어요??

리팩 궁금한거 우리가 다 말해주께요.

물어봐주세요.!!! #우리칠에게궁금펀치날리기

조만간 우리가 다 알려주겠다.!



그전에 내가 한가지 스포해줄까여?

Punch 켄지누나가 써주신노래다! 👉🏻끝나따 @.@#NCT127 #NCT127_Punch#NCT — NCT 127 (@NCTsmtown_127) April 27, 2020





May 25

Former X1 member Kim Woo Seok will debut with his first solo album.