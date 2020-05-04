3

May comebacks and debuts to look forward to

May 4

Fanatics will release their second mini-album ‘Plus Two.’

ASTRO will make a much-anticipated comeback with their album ‘Gateway.’

Taeyeon will make a return with “Happy.”


May 6

IU will release her single “Eight” featuring BTS’ Suga.


May 7

Moon Jongup will release his debut digital single “Headache.”

Former JYP trainee Natty will make her debut with “Nineteen.”

May 11

DAY6 will release their mini-album ‘The Book of Us: The Demon.’

NU’EST will return with their mini-album ‘The Nocturne.’

MONSTA X will release their mini-album ‘Fantasia X.’ (Update: This has been postponed to May 26).


May 13

BVNDIT will make a comeback with their mini-album ‘Carnival.’

BOL4 will return with the album ‘Puberty Book II.’


May 16

UNVS will release their single “Soundtracks for the Lost & Broken.”


May 18

TXT will comeback with “The Dream Chapter: Eternity.”


May 19

NCT127 will release the repackaged full-length album ‘NCT #127 Neo Zone: The Final Round.’


May 25

Former X1 member Kim Woo Seok will debut with his first solo album.

Only txt is relevant. The king of the 4th gen

Also Baekhyun 😀 with his 2nd album!

and also excited for Astro and NCT😁

