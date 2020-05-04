May comebacks and debuts to look forward to

May 4
Fanatics will release their second mini-album ‘Plus Two.’
ASTRO will make a much-anticipated comeback with their album ‘Gateway.’
Taeyeon will make a return with “Happy.”
May 6
IU will release her single “Eight” featuring BTS’ Suga.
May 7
Moon Jongup will release his debut digital single “Headache.”
Former JYP trainee Natty will make her debut with “Nineteen.”
May 11
DAY6 will release their mini-album ‘The Book of Us: The Demon.’
NU’EST will return with their mini-album ‘The Nocturne.’
MONSTA X will release their mini-album ‘Fantasia X.’ (Update: This has been postponed to May 26).
May 13
BVNDIT will make a comeback with their mini-album ‘Carnival.’
BOL4 will return with the album ‘Puberty Book II.’
May 16
UNVS will release their single “Soundtracks for the Lost & Broken.”
May 18
TXT will comeback with “The Dream Chapter: Eternity.”
May 19
NCT127 will release the repackaged full-length album ‘NCT #127 Neo Zone: The Final Round.’
May 25
Former X1 member Kim Woo Seok will debut with his first solo album.
Log in to comment