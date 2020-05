VINE Entertainment's newest girl group SECRET NUMBER is gearing up for their debut in May.

The group has garnered a lot of attention due to its member line up, including former YG trainees Jinny Park and Denise Kim. Fans have been anticipating the group's debut after noticing that official social media accounts were set up for the group, and it seems like their official debut date has been set.

Stay tuned for more news regarding SECRET NUMBER's debut release!