Netizens react to Seventeen's Junghan accidentally cursing while playing 'Maple Story' on V Live

Seventeen's Junghan had a small hiccup while playing 'Maple Story' during a V Live broadcast.

While playing the video game with a friend, Junghan was seen stating "we're f*cked" before realizing that he was on a live broadcast, leading to his shock. The funny reaction has been received in a positive manner by netizens, who stated:

"LOL this is nothing haha"

"I found this really funny and humanizing."

"Who can't relate to something like this?"

"I would've sworn too."



"He's handsome."



"Aw this is cute."

What do you think?

