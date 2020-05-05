22

4

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Netizens react to Seventeen's Junghan accidentally cursing while playing 'Maple Story' on V Live

AKP STAFF

Seventeen's Junghan had a small hiccup while playing 'Maple Story' during a V Live broadcast. 

While playing the video game with a friend, Junghan was seen stating "we're f*cked" before realizing that he was on a live broadcast, leading to his shock. The funny reaction has been received in a positive manner by netizens, who stated: 

"LOL this is nothing haha"

"I found this really funny and humanizing."

"Who can't relate to something like this?"

"I would've sworn too."

"He's handsome."

"Aw this is cute."

What do you think?

  1. Junghan
6 5,992 Share 85% Upvoted

1

liljoel931,587 pts 32 minutes ago 0
32 minutes ago

My sister and brother are huge gamers and the amount of cursing I hear and too hight lol.

Share

1

SharCx462 pts 33 minutes ago 1
33 minutes ago

all these zoomers in here wouldn't understand the frustration with the game anyway.

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND