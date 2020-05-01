Vine Entertainment's new girl group Secret Number gearing up for debut

Vine Entertainment's upcoming new girl group Secret Number is gearing up for their official debut!

Earlier this week, fans noticed Secret Number launching their official SNS platforms including Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and more. In their first post via their SNS platforms, the girl group revealed an introductory teaser image, listing out all 5 members of the group.

Secret Number's debut is also garnering attention among various international fans due to the diversity of the group. The team is made up of 1 Korean member (Soodam), 2 Korean-American members (Jinny & Denise), 1 Japanese member (Lea), and 1 Indonesian member (Dita).

While you wait for more information on Secret Number's official debut, you can check out the girls' recent dance cover to Jennifer Lopez's "Medicine", above!

(Tip: Hayley)