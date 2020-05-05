16

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 38 minutes ago

BTS to perform and speak at YouTube's virtual graduation ceremony for 2020 graduates alongside the Obamas, Lady Gaga, and more

BTS will be participating in YouTube's virtual graduation ceremony 'Dear Class of 2020'.

In light of the Coronavirus pandemic, YouTube is hosting a special ceremony for 2020 graduates who will be unable to attend their graduations. The ceremony will feature commencement speeches from BTS, The Obamas (Barack and Michelle), Lady Gaga, former Secretary of Defense Robert M. Gates, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, and Malala Yousafzai. BTS will also be performing at the virtual grad-night after party. 

The event premieres on June 6 on the YouTube Originals channel and YouTube’s Learn@Home site. Are you excited to attend a virtual graduation ceremony that BTS is a part of? 

ckim979719 pts 20 minutes ago 0
20 minutes ago

i have never been more proud. Love their message within their lyrics, award speeches, concert ending speeches, etc. very powerful and could not have made a better choice than to pick them. Represent the youth and shine light on what is truly important in this day and age. Will be looking forward to the speech and the performance will be a cherry on top.

ChimChimsLips87 pts 12 minutes ago 0
12 minutes ago

I’m looking forward to this. It’s for such a good cause and will bring so many people together. Great exposure to new audiences and they will accompanied by respected contemporaries from different walks of life. I’m so proud of them. #BTSxObama

