BTS to perform and speak at YouTube's virtual graduation ceremony for 2020 graduates alongside the Obamas, Lady Gaga, and more

BTS will be participating in YouTube's virtual graduation ceremony 'Dear Class of 2020'.

In light of the Coronavirus pandemic, YouTube is hosting a special ceremony for 2020 graduates who will be unable to attend their graduations. The ceremony will feature commencement speeches from BTS, The Obamas (Barack and Michelle), Lady Gaga, former Secretary of Defense Robert M. Gates, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, and Malala Yousafzai. BTS will also be performing at the virtual grad-night after party.

The event premieres on June 6 on the YouTube Originals channel and YouTube’s Learn@Home site. Are you excited to attend a virtual graduation ceremony that BTS is a part of?