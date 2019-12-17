6

Former YG trainees Jinny Park and Denise Kim to debut in a new girl group by VINE Entertainment

Former YG trainees Jinny Park and Denise Kim are set to debut in a new girl group by VINE Entertainment!

The label's Instagram account uploaded a picture of the potential five idols in front of a cake indicating that there are 100 days left till the girls' debut! 

Denise Kim is a former K-Pop Star 5 contestant while Jinny Park rose to prominence after appearing on 'Produce 48'. Both girls have also uploaded on their personal Instagram accounts indicating that they're preparing for their debut!

Are you excited for this new girl group? 

kraai273 pts 15 minutes ago 1
15 minutes ago

when did they leave yg?

do we know why?

putting that "ex yg trainees" in the headline without anymore information

will only make most comments about rats leaving sinking ship

0

YukihinaLV-11 pts 23 minutes ago 0
23 minutes ago

everyone leaves yg left and rigth

