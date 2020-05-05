Director Jung Byul Gil of 'The Villainess' working with Pom Klementieff for film's American drama remake

On May 5, director Jung Byung Gil confirmed with media outlets in a direct interview that he is currently working on the American drama remake of his 2017 film, 'The Villainess'.

Director Jung Byung Gil recently signed a contract with Los Angeles-based agency CAA (Creative Artists Agency). He is currently residing in the United States in preparation for his participation in the drama version of 'The Villainess', starring 'Guardians of the Galaxy' actress Pom Klementieff. The drama version of 'The Villainess' will be produced by Skybound.

Regarding the production's progress, director Jung revealed, "I'll be directly producing the American drama remake. The first draft of the script is out, and I'm continuously working on more versions of the script. I'm looking forward to working with Pom Klementieff."

Meanwhile, 'The Villainess' is a crime/action genre centered around a killer raised to be used as a murder weapon, Sook Hee (originally played by Kim Ok Bin). However, Sook Hee learns of the mysterious reason why she was raised and trained in her role, and sets out for revenge.

