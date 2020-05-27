1

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 13 minutes ago

BTOB's Ilhoon leaves message to fans as he enlists for mandatory service

Back on May 27, BTOB's Ilhoon took to his Instagram to leave a personal message to his fans, just before enlisting for his mandatory service duties. 

According to Cube Entertainment, Ilhoon will be reporting in for his basic military training today (May 28 KST), carrying out training for approximately 4-weeks. Afterward, he'll continue the remainder of his duties as a public service worker. 

Ilhoon shared in his Instagram message, "I'm sorry that I haven't been in touch with you all while I was taking a break from promotions. You must have felt frustrated, hearing only passing news and having no real communication from someone you love and trust. Once again, I'm sorry. But I was taking time solely dedicated to myself, looking back on my time up until now."

He continued, "You must all know that I have a duty to fulfill as a male citizen of South Korea. It may seem like a long time for some and a short time for others, but I will do my best to return a happier and healthier person. I hope that you all will also be happy during that time." 

Ilhoon will mark the last member of BTOB to enlist for his mandatory service duties. 

안녕하세요 사랑하는 멜로디 그리고 응원해주시는 팬 여러분들 오랜만에 글로써 인사 드립니다. 사실 저의 입대소식을 밝히고자 이렇게 글을 적습니다. 제가 그 동안에 활동을 쉬면서 여러분들과 제대로된 소통이 없었던 점 미안하게 생각하고 있어요. 믿고 사랑하는 사람에게 연락도 없고 가끔씩 들려오는 소식만 있을뿐 답답함을 많이 느끼셨겠지요. 다시 한번 미안해요. 하지만 그 시간 동안 오롯이 저에게 집중하며 스스로를 돌보는 시간을 가지는 중이었습니다. 이렇게 긴 글을 참 오랜만에 남기는것 같은데 갑작스러운 소식이 되는것 같아서 그 점 또한 미안하게 생각해요. 하지만 대한민국의 남성으로써 저 또한 짊어져야할 의무를 수행해야 한다는 것은 여러분들도 잘 알고 계시겠지요. 길다면 길고 짧다면 짧은 시간이 되겠지만 보다 건강하고 행복한 모습으로 돌아오도록 하겠습니다. 그 동안 여러분들도 행복하셨으면 좋겠습니다. 긴 글 읽어주셔서 감사합니다! 다시 한번 사랑합니다 멜로디❤️👍🏻

