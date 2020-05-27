BTOB's Ilhoon leaves message to fans as he enlists for mandatory service

Back on May 27, BTOB's Ilhoon took to his Instagram to leave a personal message to his fans, just before enlisting for his mandatory service duties.

According to Cube Entertainment, Ilhoon will be reporting in for his basic military training today (May 28 KST), carrying out training for approximately 4-weeks. Afterward, he'll continue the remainder of his duties as a public service worker.

Ilhoon shared in his Instagram message, "I'm sorry that I haven't been in touch with you all while I was taking a break from promotions. You must have felt frustrated, hearing only passing news and having no real communication from someone you love and trust. Once again, I'm sorry. But I was taking time solely dedicated to myself, looking back on my time up until now."

He continued, "You must all know that I have a duty to fulfill as a male citizen of South Korea. It may seem like a long time for some and a short time for others, but I will do my best to return a happier and healthier person. I hope that you all will also be happy during that time."

Ilhoon will mark the last member of BTOB to enlist for his mandatory service duties.

