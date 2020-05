The online version of CJ ENM's 'KCON' festival, this year's 'KCON:TACT 2020 Summer' has announced its first lineup of performing artists!

During the first ever 'KCON:TACT 2020 Summer', K-Pop fans can catch live performances by MONSTA X, GFriend, Pentagon, IZ*ONE, Golden Child, LOONA, Nature, The Boyz, AB6IX, and TOO!

Stay tuned for more information on 'KCON:TACT 2020 Summer', going live from June 20-26 via Mnet K-Pop's official YouTube channel!