K-Pop hairstyles to try as you shelter in place

If you’re getting bored at home, this is the perfect time to try out some creative K-Pop hairstyles. From clever styling to unique colors, there are tons of different options to experiment with. These hairstyles might have been too challenging to try in the past, but now that most of our time is spent at home, these styles are definitely worth a go.

EXO Sehun’s Rainbow Hair

EXO’s maknae Sehun sported an iconic hairstyle in 2013 for EXO’s promotion for “Wolf.” His unique style remains legendary in K-Pop history.

Dara’s Pineapple Hair

One of Dara’s most iconic hairstyles is her pineapple hair. Fans have always been curious about how she styles her hair, so she uploaded a tutorial.

SHINee Key’s Colorful Hair

Another idol who rocked multiple colors is SHINee’s Key. Key rocked a spray painted rainbow buzz cut for SHINee’s “Good Evening” promotions.

TWICE Nayeon’s “Signal” Hair

TWICE’s Nayeon styled her hair in a one-of-a-kind way for TWICE’s “Signal” music video. This look definitely appears to be trickier than it looks!

BTS Jungkook’s Half and Half Hair

If you want to experiment with multiple hair colors, just go for it! It might be time for you to try BTS Jungkook’s half and half hair.

Seventeen's Mingyu Icy Gray Hair

If you want an undercut with manly vibes.

Tiffany Young's Green Tips

Tired of the plain old color? Try coloring the tips only.