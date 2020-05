BTOB's Eunkwang is getting ready to release his 1st mini album!

On May 26 KST, the BTOB leader who has recently completed his mandatory military service dropped a new image for his upcoming comeback. Following the pre-release track "Dear My Dear", this new teaser image signals the release of a new mini album, titled 'FoRest : Entrance'.

Set for release on June 8 KST, the conceptual image is like a diary of an open door. Stay tuned for more footage to come!