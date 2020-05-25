10

4

News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

DIA to make a comeback with 6th mini album 'Flower 4 Seasons'

AKP STAFF

Girl group DIA will make a spring comeback soon!

On May 26 KST, DIA released a flowery teaser image to announce a new comeback with a 6th mini album, titled 'Flower 4 Seasons'. After celebrating their 4th anniversary, the girl group has prepared a brand new concept for this year's first comeback. A few months ago, former Nine Muses member Sera spoke of a rumor concerning a possible member change in DIA for their next comeback, which has yet to be proven.

Are you excited for DIA's long-awaited comeback? Stay tuned for more until the full release on June 10 KST!

  1. DIA
2 838 Share 71% Upvoted

2

NineMusesMinha104 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Finally, it's been 14 months though

Share

0

markel9000867 pts 2 minutes ago 0
2 minutes ago

Im pretty excited but I hope Somyi is able to participate.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND