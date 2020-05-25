DIA to make a comeback with 6th mini album 'Flower 4 Seasons'

Girl group DIA will make a spring comeback soon!

On May 26 KST, DIA released a flowery teaser image to announce a new comeback with a 6th mini album, titled 'Flower 4 Seasons'. After celebrating their 4th anniversary, the girl group has prepared a brand new concept for this year's first comeback. A few months ago, former Nine Muses member Sera spoke of a rumor concerning a possible member change in DIA for their next comeback, which has yet to be proven.

Are you excited for DIA's long-awaited comeback? Stay tuned for more until the full release on June 10 KST!