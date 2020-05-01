BelieveInBamBamDay trending worldwide as fans celebrate GOT7 BamBam's birthday

#BelieveInBamBamDay is trending number two worldwide on Twitter as fans celebrate BamBam's birthday.
The GOT7 star just turned 23! BamBam is being showered with congratulations from fans who are saying:
Happy birthday BamBam!
46
15
0
This hashtag makes it sound like he's been accused of something and fans want people to take his side.
-1
Bambam fans seriously chose a pic where he covers his face with his hands?
did he get plastic surgery by any chance?
