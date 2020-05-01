46

#BelieveInBamBamDay trending worldwide as fans celebrate GOT7 BamBam's birthday

#BelieveInBamBamDay is trending number two worldwide on Twitter as fans celebrate BamBam's birthday. 

The GOT7 star just turned 23! BamBam is being showered with congratulations from fans who are saying: 

Happy birthday BamBam!

pink_oracle 6 minutes ago
6 minutes ago

This hashtag makes it sound like he's been accused of something and fans want people to take his side.

-1

Mei_Matsumoto 60 minutes ago
60 minutes ago

Bambam fans seriously chose a pic where he covers his face with his hands?


did he get plastic surgery by any chance?

