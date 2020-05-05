4

Band 2Z rock in city and nature in 'Doctor' MV & official art tracks

2Z have dropped their music video for "Doctor" and official art tracks.

In the MV, the rookie band members perform in broken down buildings and in open nature. "Doctor" is the title track of 2Z's second mini album of the same name, and it's about wanting to be someone's savior. 

Watch 2Z's "Doctor" MV above and their official art track videos for "25", "Not Bad", and "Doctor" below!

