Bolbbalgan4 reveals comeback timetable for 'Puberty Book II', to collab with EXO's Baekhyun for pre-release

Bolbbalgan4 has dropped a time table for 'Puberty Book II', coming this May 13!

This will mark Bolbbalgan4's first comeback with a new album since member Woo Ji Yoon's departure, leaving Ahn Ji Young as the sole member. According to the time table below, Bolbbalgan4 will be releasing a pre-release single featuring EXO's Baekhyun this May 7 at 6 PM KST, titled "Butterfly and Cat".



Stay tuned for more on Bolbbalgan4 x Baekhyun's "Butterfly and Cat", as well as for the full release of 'Puberty Book II'!