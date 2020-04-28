1

Posted by beansss

Bolbbalgan4 reveals comeback timetable for 'Puberty Book II', to collab with EXO's Baekhyun for pre-release

Bolbbalgan4 has dropped a time table for 'Puberty Book II', coming this May 13!

This will mark Bolbbalgan4's first comeback with a new album since member Woo Ji Yoon's departure, leaving Ahn Ji Young as the sole member. According to the time table below, Bolbbalgan4 will be releasing a pre-release single featuring EXO's Baekhyun this May 7 at 6 PM KST, titled "Butterfly and Cat".

Stay tuned for more on Bolbbalgan4 x Baekhyun's "Butterfly and Cat", as well as for the full release of 'Puberty Book II'!

0

gypsy_jaeger2,085 pts 1 minute ago 0
1 minute ago

The Bolbbalgan4 now is basically just a solo artist trying to cling on the legacy of the name lol

