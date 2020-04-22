SM Entertainment confirms EXO's Baekhyun is making spring comeback

SM Entertainment has confirmed EXO's Baekhyun is making a spring comeback.



On April 22, media outlets reported Baekhyun was gearing up to return as a solo artist, and SM Entertainment confirmed, "Baekhyun is preparing a solo album for a late May release. Please look forward to it."



The EXO member's upcoming solo comeback marks his first in 10 months since his debut with 'City Lights'.



In other news, Baekhyun will be featured in SuperM's upcoming 'Beyond LIVE' online concert broadcast, airing on April 26 at 3 PM KST via 'V Live'.



Stay tuned for updates on Baekhyun's solo comeback.

