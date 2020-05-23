6

Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Actress Han So Hwee shares reactions after she played Yeo Da Kyung in 'The World of the Married'

Actress Han So Hwee shared her acquaintances' reactions after she played the infamous Yeo Da Kyung in 'The World of the Married'.

On May 23rd KST, JTBC aired the special interviews and behind the scenes of its mega-hit drama series 'The World of the Married'. The actress, who has now been thrust into the limelight after playing Yeo Da Kyung, shared candid reactions about her portrayal of the character. She said, "Reactions surrounding my portrayal of the character? They were like 'You are an iniquitous woman. You really shouldn't live like that.'"   


Actress Park Sun Young shared her thoughts on Han So Hwee's acting. "I think she really brought Yeo Da Kyung to life. Her acting made the character shine better in the scenes."

Check out the interview clip below! 

hreyA_onEViP1,062 pts 54 minutes ago 0
54 minutes ago

She portrayed the character really well.

Siri1235,521 pts 24 minutes ago 0
24 minutes ago

She is really pretty.

She also did a great job portraying the character.

