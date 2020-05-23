Actress Han So Hwee shares reactions after she played Yeo Da Kyung in 'The World of the Married'

Actress Han So Hwee shared her acquaintances' reactions after she played the infamous Yeo Da Kyung in 'The World of the Married'.

On May 23rd KST, JTBC aired the special interviews and behind the scenes of its mega-hit drama series 'The World of the Married'. The actress, who has now been thrust into the limelight after playing Yeo Da Kyung, shared candid reactions about her portrayal of the character. She said, "Reactions surrounding my portrayal of the character? They were like 'You are an iniquitous woman. You really shouldn't live like that.'"





Actress Park Sun Young shared her thoughts on Han So Hwee's acting. "I think she really brought Yeo Da Kyung to life. Her acting made the character shine better in the scenes."

