Netizens talk about the girl group battle on the music charts in June

Netizens are predicting June is going to be the month of girl groups. 

On May 23, a post on a popular online community prompted the month of June is going to be about the girl group battle on the music charts. Starting with TWICE returning on June 1st, June is going to be packed with the top-performing girl groups' comebacks. BLACKPINK has not confirmed its June comeback date but has been dropping hints that their comeback is imminent. Red Velvet's Irene and Seulgi are making a comeback as a unit in June, as well as IZ*ONE on June 15 and Cosmic Girls

Netizens have been sharing their heightened anticipations in the comments saying: 

"Now I feel like this is going to be a summer-like summer."

"Wait, isn't this the best lineup since 2015?"

"Will they return with songs with strong summer vibes?"

"My ears will be happy next month. Super excited!"

"TWICE, IZ*ONE and BLACKPINK? That's crazy." 

"Competition is going to be intense!"

What are your thoughts? Are you excited as well? 

arent momoland also making a comeback and sunmi aswell?

June will be a such a blessing for 2020! We're blessed with a mega combo from 3 big GGs.

