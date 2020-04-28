Yubin, Hyosung, & Johyun to host new lifestyle item review variety show

Wonder Girls's Yubin, SECRET's Hyosung, and Berry Good's Johyun are coming together as MCs of a new lifestyle item review variety show - 'Stuff These Days' (working title)!

According to reports, Yubin, Hyosung, and Johyun recently wrapped up filming for the first episode of their new program 'Stuff These Days' back on April 28. Through the variety show, the three female MCs will be reviewing all kinds of "new" and "trendy" items on the market ranging from fashion, beauty, home, and more. 'Stuff These Days' will air via cable broadcasting platform T.cast some time in mid-May.

Meanwhile, Yubin and Hyosung previously garnered attention after publicly revealing that they are currently in talks to work together as a new unit.