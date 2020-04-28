7

Posted by beansss

Super Junior's Yesung cast as a detective in upcoming film 'The Girl on the Bulldozer'

Super Junior's Yesung will be greeting viewers on the big-screen for the first time in a while, through an upcoming crime/mystery production 'The Girl on the Bulldozer'!


Yesung has been cast in the role of a head detective named Go Yoo Suk, and will be working with the film's female lead Kim Hye Yoon. 'The Girl on the Bulldozer' tells the story of a young woman named Hye Young (Kim Hye Yoon), whose father is unexpectedly murdered. When the police are unable to find answers, Hye Young begins investigating on her own. 

Meanwhile, Yesung previously made his big-screen debut back in 2016 through Japanese romantic comedy 'My Korean Teacher'. 

ACTOR YESUNG, WOO! whats with the 6 downvotes? oh wait its a SJ member, people and their dumbass hate cos they never research anything and just jump on the bandwagon

