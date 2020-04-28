Changmo to collaborate with British rapper Stormzy for new single 'Own It'

On April 29, Warner Music Korea revealed, "Changmo and Stormzy's collaboration single 'Own It' will be released globally on May 6. 'Own It' was originally released back in January, but this time, Changmo participated as a collaboration partner. The two trending musicians will showcase perfect synergy together. Please look forward to it."

Previously, Warner Music Korea worked with artists like Crush and Pink Sweat$ as well as MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa and Dua Lipa to further global collaborations between Korean musicians and Western artists.

For this global collaboration, rising K-hip-hop rapper and producer Changmo will be working with British rapper Stormzy, well-known as a skilled independent rapper. Stay tuned for Changmo x Stormzy's "Own It", dropping on May 6 at 6 PM KST.

