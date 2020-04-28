Super Junior's Yesung & Suran reveal individual teaser images for 'SM Station' collaboration

Super Junior's Yesung and Suran have revealed the individual teaser images for their 'SM Station' collaboration.



The Super Junior member and R&B singer previously announced their upcoming collaboration with a duo teaser image, and they've now released individual shots of them under clear umbrellas. Yesung and Suran are joining together for an acoustic pop duet titled "Still Standing", and it's set to drop on May 1 KST.



Stay tuned for updates on Yesung x Suran's "Still Standing"!