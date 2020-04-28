23

BTS to temporarily suspend 'Map of the Soul' world tour & readjust entire schedule in midst of COVID-19 pandemic

BTS are temporarily suspending their 'Map of the Soul' world tour and readjusting their entire schedule in midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On April 28, BTS' label Big Hit Entertainment announced they've rescheduled their 'BTS Map of the Soul Tour', which was scheduled to take place starting from the end of April. The agency stated, "With the global spread of COVID-19, the tour's Seoul performances were previously canceled in February with the subsequent postponement of the North American leg of the tour in March."

They further said, "Big Hit Entertainment will completely reschedule the tour and provide a new tour schedule to our fans as soon as it becomes clear when the tour can begin. This may require considerable time as the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve."

Stay tuned for updates on BTS and their 'Map of the Soul' world tour. 

I was relieved to see that they postponed their tour. Even is countries were to allow large gatherings to be held, it’s just too risky. The health of BTS, their staff and ARMY is more important.


The money I’d kept aside for a ticket tomorrow has mostly gone on the tour merch. I’m glad they decided to put it on sale!

It’s sad, but was to be expected. My country doesn’t allow any events until September. BTS was set to perform here in July.

