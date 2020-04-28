Jo Yeo Jung & Go Joon in talks to star as leads of upcoming drama 'If You Cheat, You Die'

Jo Yeo Jung and Go Joon are in talks to star in the upcoming drama 'If You Cheat, You Die'.



On April 28, reports stated the 'Parasite' actress and Go Joon would be playing opposite each other in the series, but both their labels clarified their casting has yet to be confirmed. If cast, Jo Yeo Jung will be playing the role of writer Kang Yeo Joo, who writes mystery novels about a deadly "Mantis" who punishes men who cheat.



Unlike her novels, Kang Yeo Joo's real life is peaceful and happy, and her lawyer husband is the perfect, family-oriented partner. Go Joon is in talks to play divorce lawyer Han Woo Sung, who's a respectable attorney if not for a history of swearing in court.



Stay tuned for updates on Jo Yeo Jung, Go Joon, and 'If You Cheat, You Die'.

