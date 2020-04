Super Junior's Yesung and R&B singer/song-writer Suran are teaming up for a new collaboration track, through 'SM Station'!

The two stars will be collaborating on an acoustic pop genre duet titled "Still Standing", set for release this May 1 at 6 PM KST. The track will be warm and sunny song for listeners to enjoy this spring.



Stay tuned for Yesung x Suran for 'SM Station 2020'!