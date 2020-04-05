Super Junior's Siwon says thanks by snapping incognito shots alongside fans' birthday billboards in Gangnam

Siwon is thanking his fans for their birthday wishes in a big way!

Over the weekend, the Super Junior member made two different Instagram posts showing himself posing alongside fan-funded birthday ads and billboards around Seoul's Gangnam district.

In the first post on April 3 KST, he is seen sitting at a bus stop by the Gangnam District Office, with a birthday advertisement on both sides of him that were co-sponsored by menswear brand Zegna.

"Can I accept such love in such hard times as these? Really, all I can think about is my overwhelming gratitude to you all," he captioned the image. "I want to return the favor, so I'm trying to go visit your birthday events myself. [Today is] the first day! And change makes a man! And Zegna, thanks once again. My heart is overflowing with gratitude. I will personally pay you a visit. The first day! And thanks, Zegna!



Later, on April 5, he took a photo next to a birthday billboard in Gangnam Station, sporting sunglasses and a mask as he leaned against the wall.





"The second day. Gangnam Station. I can only be grateful for this. Even as they were passing, people were wishing me a happy birthday. Thank you," he wrote, adding a blue heart emoji.



Meanwhile, Siwon will be turning 34 on April 7.

Check out his Instagram posts below!