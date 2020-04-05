BTS's V has relatable cabin fever in hilarious '#StayingAtHomeChallenge' clip

BTS's V is really getting used to the staying-at-home life!

On April 5 KST, the idol took to the BTS members' official Twitter to share a video with a hilarious caption.

"Everyone, when you're bored, have a conversation with your television," he playfully advised, adding the caption '#StayingAtHomeChallenge.'



In the video, he is seen dancing in his living room with a pair of house slippers on, singing along with his television set as he plays Postmodern Jukebox's retro 50's prom style version of "Closer" by the Chainsmokers featuring Kenton Chen. While the song plays, V puts in effort to mimic the dance moves he sees on the screen as someone records him from the couch.

Fans following BTS's account had plenty to say about V's choice of COVID-19 social distancing home activities, leaving comments such as "Taehyung, you're so cute," "Amazing moves, Tae! Hope you're having fun and relaxing! We miss you," and "Taehyung, thank you for always making ARMY happy."





Check out the tweet below!