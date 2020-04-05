B.O.Y's Kim Kook Heon delivers emotional cover of Golden (G.Soul)'s single 'Hate Everything'

B.O.Y have released another cover clip!

On April 5 KST, the duo's agency The Music Works unveiled a new video of member Kim Kook Heon performing a cover of "Hate Everything," G.Soul's first single under his new AOMG stage name Golden. In the clip, Kim Kook Heon sits on a stool in the middle of a narrow ship hallway, focusing on the delivery of the song as he impressively shifts through its Korean and English lyrics.

Meanwhile, B.O.Y will be joining Kim Jae Hwan, April, and MAMAMOO for the free 'Live K Concert' charity broadcast on April 11 at 6 PM KST. Both Korean and international fans will be able to tune in live through Olleh TV, Seezn, and Kavecon.



Check out Kim Kook Heon's cover above!