Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Red Velvet's Yeri reveals she's working on a new track

Red Velvet's Yeri revealed she's working on a new track.

On April 16, fans were excited to see the below image posted to Yeri's Instagram story. The snapshot features audio software running on a computer along with the caption, "I'm writing a song for the first time in a while."

This won't be Yeri's first attempt at songwriting as she previously co-composed her 2017 song "Story" alongside Ragoon and wrote the lyrics for the track. She also wrote and composed her 2018 song "1000 Lyrics", and that same year, her self-composed song "Dear Diary" was released through 'SM Station 3'.

Stay tuned for updates on Yeri's upcoming song!  

westilham95-278 pts 1 minute ago
1 minute ago

I definetely salute Red Velvet for having their own style and uniqueness in what they want to do with their music. U can see from the start they hv their flavor and style and they stick to it till now. The members are also talented in composing and producing their own music and i salute them for it.

i feel out of the top 3 big companies, i only see RV and Blackpink hving that flavor and uniquness in them members and music tht makes people wnt to keep on listening to them even if they are or not their fans. They hv their own thing and they stick to it. As for JYP girl grp like Twice and Itzy, im not trying to downside or criticize them whatsoever but from the start of their debut song till now i dont see the uniqueness and especially twice cause yes they do hv their cutesy side but it can only go when youre young but when u get older, theres no cuteness in you and if u hv to suddenly change yr concept, for me it feels fake. Itzy the same too, no flavor and style in them, its all repetitive...

Small companies hv their own style in their girl grps they produced and they stick to it with their music, mv, choreography and other stuff. Examples would be Loona, Dreamcatcher, Everglow, (G)idle, Weki Meki, Gfriend and even Mamamoo. Thts why i really salute and support the small grps more than the big ones cause they possess tht originality and uniqueness in them unlike the big companies... im talking girl grps only btw.... cheers!!

flower970 pt 42 minutes ago
42 minutes ago

As expected our talented artist songwriter composer yerimie. Really proud of you💜💜

