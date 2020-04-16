Red Velvet's Yeri reveals she's working on a new track

Red Velvet's Yeri revealed she's working on a new track.



On April 16, fans were excited to see the below image posted to Yeri's Instagram story. The snapshot features audio software running on a computer along with the caption, "I'm writing a song for the first time in a while."



This won't be Yeri's first attempt at songwriting as she previously co-composed her 2017 song "Story" alongside Ragoon and wrote the lyrics for the track. She also wrote and composed her 2018 song "1000 Lyrics", and that same year, her self-composed song "Dear Diary" was released through 'SM Station 3'.



Stay tuned for updates on Yeri's upcoming song!

