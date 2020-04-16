Actress Kim Tae Hee shows her support for nurses in midst of COVID-19 epidemic

Actress Kim Tae Hee showed her support for nurses in midst of the COVID-19 epidemic.



On April 16, Kim Tae Hee shared the photos below on Instagram along with the message, "Thank you and respect to all the nurses who are struggling at the front line of the coronavirus... All medical staff, gain strength!!! Let's all get through it together~~!!!"



In the photos, the actress can be seen holding up signs that state, "Please cheer on the nurses who are with us at the front line of the coronavirus!"



In other news, Kim Tae Hee is currently starring in the tvN drama 'Hi Bye, Mama!', which resumed filming last month after all staff tested negative for COVID-19.



