NU'EST's Minhyun goes blond for fragrance brand 'Jo Malone London'

NU'EST's Minhyun has gone blond for boutique lifestyle and fragrance brand 'Jo Malone London'.

On April 16, 'Jo Malone London' revealed their advertisement images featuring the NU'EST star, who was selected as the first Korean endorsement model to the brand. The concept reflects the fragrance brand's 'Blossoms Collection' line for the spring season, which is described as a scent that emotionally expresses the feeling of spring and flowers.

In other news, NU'EST are confirmed to be making a comeback in May.

Take a look at Minhyun's photos for 'Jo Malone London' below, and check out his 'Elle Korea' pictorial for the brand here if you missed it.

