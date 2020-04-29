6

7

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Oh My Girl's Hyojung is a pure spring fairy on the cover of 'Pilates S'

AKP STAFF

Oh My Girl's Hyojung has graced the cover of a special, May-June issue of 'Pilates S' magazine!

The pure, elegant pictorial took place under the theme, "Spring Like Hyojung, Hyojung Like Spring". In her first cover cut, Hyojung combines a simple, casual overall look with her fairy-like visuals, holding a simple bouquet. In her second cover cut, Hyojung charms onlookers lying on a bed of green leaves. 

Hyojung's full cover pictorial will be available in the special, May-June issue of 'Pilates S' magazine!

  1. Oh My Girl
  2. Hyojung
1 525 Share 46% Upvoted

0

YeppeunYena0 pt 22 minutes ago 0
22 minutes ago

Candy Leader so prettt

Share
ATEEZ, Zico, ITZY, Kim Chung Ha, NCT
K-Pop dances to learn while you stay at home
6 hours ago   8   8,261
Minseo
Minseo ignores a call in 'No Good Girl' MV
20 hours ago   0   1,206
ATEEZ, Zico, ITZY, Kim Chung Ha, NCT
K-Pop dances to learn while you stay at home
6 hours ago   8   8,261

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND