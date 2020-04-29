Oh My Girl's Hyojung is a pure spring fairy on the cover of 'Pilates S'

Oh My Girl's Hyojung has graced the cover of a special, May-June issue of 'Pilates S' magazine!

The pure, elegant pictorial took place under the theme, "Spring Like Hyojung, Hyojung Like Spring". In her first cover cut, Hyojung combines a simple, casual overall look with her fairy-like visuals, holding a simple bouquet. In her second cover cut, Hyojung charms onlookers lying on a bed of green leaves.



Hyojung's full cover pictorial will be available in the special, May-June issue of 'Pilates S' magazine!