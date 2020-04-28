Get away to the beach early with TREASURE in their refreshing 'Editorial Vol.8' group photos!

It's your chance to get away to the beach a season early with TREASURE, in their 'Editorial Vol.8' group and unit shots!



The boys' 'Editorial Vol.8' photoshoot actually took place last year in Bali, Indonesia, as many of the TREASURE members sport different hairstyles from their current images on 'Treasure Map'. In addition to posing together for some refreshing full group shots, the TREASURE boys branch off into pairs of fours, having a good time together.



Have you gotten to know all of the members of YG Entertainment's upcoming rookie boy group TREASURE?