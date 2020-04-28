2

6

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Get away to the beach early with TREASURE in their refreshing 'Editorial Vol.8' group photos!

AKP STAFF

It's your chance to get away to the beach a season early with TREASURE, in their 'Editorial Vol.8' group and unit shots!

The boys' 'Editorial Vol.8' photoshoot actually took place last year in Bali, Indonesia, as many of the TREASURE members sport different hairstyles from their current images on 'Treasure Map'. In addition to posing together for some refreshing full group shots, the TREASURE boys branch off into pairs of fours, having a good time together. 

Have you gotten to know all of the members of YG Entertainment's upcoming rookie boy group TREASURE?

  1. TREASURE
0 388 Share 25% Upvoted
ATEEZ, Zico, ITZY, Kim Chung Ha, NCT
K-Pop dances to learn while you stay at home
6 hours ago   8   8,261
Minseo
Minseo ignores a call in 'No Good Girl' MV
20 hours ago   0   1,206
ATEEZ, Zico, ITZY, Kim Chung Ha, NCT
K-Pop dances to learn while you stay at home
6 hours ago   8   8,261

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND