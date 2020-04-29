Rookie boy group TOO makes hilarious mistake during 'V Live' broadcast, netizens dying of laughter

Rookie boy group TOO has netizens dying from laughter, thanks to their hilarious mistake during a 'V Live' broadcast!

During a casual 'V Live' broadcast, TOO members Woonggi, J.You, and Jisu make the mistake of reversing the camera, so that the lens ends up filming their staff members sitting across the room. What's more is that the boys make this exact mistake not just once, but three times!

Check out the hilarious video featuring the rookie boys' dramatic reactions, below!



198. TOO 웅기 제이유 지수

브이라이브 중에 실수로 스텝들 얼굴 나왔을때 반응은??



스텝들 얼굴 가려서 영상 다시 올립니다! pic.twitter.com/rVovID79MZ — 아이돌 웃긴영상 (@funnyidol_video) April 28, 2020

Netizens reacted with comments like, "Ahckkekekekeke, I laughed so loud", "This is so funny kekekekeke, and they're so cute and rookie rookie", "Only true rookies can have such dramatic reactions kekekeke", "Kekekeke, 'Why is this happening seriously!!!!!'", "His voice cracking kekekeke, such a young rookie", "The middle one is like, ''V Live' is too hard!' kekekeke", "So loud and chaotic kekekeke, just how rookies are supposed to be", and more!