2

6

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 53 minutes ago

Rookie boy group TOO makes hilarious mistake during 'V Live' broadcast, netizens dying of laughter

AKP STAFF

Rookie boy group TOO has netizens dying from laughter, thanks to their hilarious mistake during a 'V Live' broadcast!

During a casual 'V Live' broadcast, TOO members Woonggi, J.You, and Jisu make the mistake of reversing the camera, so that the lens ends up filming their staff members sitting across the room. What's more is that the boys make this exact mistake not just once, but three times!

Check out the hilarious video featuring the rookie boys' dramatic reactions, below!

Netizens reacted with comments like, "Ahckkekekekeke, I laughed so loud", "This is so funny kekekekeke, and they're so cute and rookie rookie", "Only true rookies can have such dramatic reactions kekekeke", "Kekekeke, 'Why is this happening seriously!!!!!'", "His voice cracking kekekeke, such a young rookie", "The middle one is like, ''V Live' is too hard!' kekekeke", "So loud and chaotic kekekeke, just how rookies are supposed to be", and more!

  1. TOO
1 1,700 Share 25% Upvoted

0

popularit2,718 pts 47 minutes ago 0
47 minutes ago

lmao i replayed this so many time

Share
ATEEZ, Zico, ITZY, Kim Chung Ha, NCT
K-Pop dances to learn while you stay at home
6 hours ago   8   8,261
Minseo
Minseo ignores a call in 'No Good Girl' MV
20 hours ago   0   1,206
ATEEZ, Zico, ITZY, Kim Chung Ha, NCT
K-Pop dances to learn while you stay at home
6 hours ago   8   8,261

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND