NCT Dream releases individual teaser images for 'Reload'

NCT Dream has released another teaser images ahead of their upcoming mini-album 'Reload'.



As previously reported, NCT Dream will be making their final comeback with the team's current 6-member lineup. This set of individual teaser images for the group's title track "Ridin'" shows the members exuding charisma in an amusement park, ready to go "Ridin'". With only four days left till their comeback, NCT Dream continues to release content for their fans.

Check out the images below and stay tuned for their release on April 29 at 6 PM KST!