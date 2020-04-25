Oh My Girl reveal the advice they gave to comedian girl group Celeb Five

Oh My Girl revealed the advice they gave to comedian girl group Celeb Five.



On the April 25th episode of 'Knowing Brothers', Heechul asked Oh My Girl about their close friendship with the Celeb Five members, and Seunghee responded, "They asked us how they could come off as more innocent, so we let them know that you can't be exact with your gaze or hand movements. YooA's especially good at this."



YooA then said, "You have to count the stars in the air, and space out when you move forward. Act as if the light controls you. I was famous for not closing my eyes on stage when we performed 'Secret Garden'."



Hyojung also shared, "'Secret Garden' is like a miracle song for us. We ranked #1 on music shows with this song. We gave a preview of it on 'Knowing Brothers', and it ranked at #2 on music charts."



Can you see Oh My Girl's influence on Celeb Five?






