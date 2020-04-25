3

Variety
Soyu shares secrets to her toned physique

Solo artist Soyu shared secrets to her enviable physique on her very own YouTube series, titled 'Soyu Report'. 

The YouTube series launched in partnership with global contents production brand 1theK and in her latest vlog, she shared what she does in a week to maintain her physique for the photoshoot. She said, "I prefer to say 'I'm designing my body' than 'I'm on a diet.'" She shared her gym routine and what she eats throughout the week. She continued, "If you do this routine for a longer-term, you will definitely see the results." 


Check out her vlog above, and tune in for new episodes every Thursday at 5 PM KST. 

