Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 19 minutes ago

Park Myung Soo refers to Jaejoong's Coronavirus prank on air, says it's bad to lie

Comedian Park Myung Soo revealed his thoughts on Jaejoong's recent April Fool's Day Coronavirus prank.

He appeared on the April 3rd broadcast on his KBS Radio program titled 'Park Myung Soo's Radio Show' where he talked about a variety of topics with the theme of the episode was lying. When asked if he ever lied to his wife, Park Myung Soo stated: "In my case, I couldn't even lie because I just like her so much. Things that truth can't deliver, lies can't either. One celebrity in the news recently lied and I can see that he isn't doing well because of that." 

Meanwhile, Jaejoong is currently under heavy controversy due to the insensitive nature of his prank. 

