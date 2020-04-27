116

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Minzy and Dara make '2NE1' hand signs in adorable recent selfie

The bond between the 2NE1 members is still going strong!

On April 27 KST, the group's former maknae Minzy took to her personal Instagram account to share an adorable selfie with former eldest member Dara. In the photo, the two playfully pose for the camera while making the group's signature '2NE1' hand sign.

"Chatting time with San-bunny unnie is great," Minzy captioned the image, adding an excited 'kya-ha' at the end. She also added a hashtag with five red heart emojis.

In the comments, many of her Instagram followers were excited to see the ladies reunited, leaving a number of comments, including: "Good to see you together," "Miss you both," and "Love you both! 2NE1 forever!"


Meanwhile, Minzy recently left the agency that has been managing her solo activities and soon plans to make a fresh start.

Check out her Instagram post below!

vaxanne73 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

This group is just too cool to be forgotten- from group name, 2NE1 to fandom, Black Jacks and hand sign.

OccupyJenLisa13 pts 24 hours ago 0
24 hours ago

I still listen to 2NE1 almost daily. 💜 Now that everyone is kind of "free", so to speak, I'm pretty sure they'd break the world if the 4 of them released a song together, even without the name 2NE1. Blackjack for life!

