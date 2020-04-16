Minzy personally updates fans on bringing her legal dispute to a settlement + new beginning as a solo artist

On April 17, 2NE1 member and solo artist Minzy took to her SNS to update fans on her the end of her legal dispute with her former company, Music Works.

Previously, Minzy requested to nullify her exclusive contract with Music Works after claiming that the company failed to fulfill its duties support her as an artist. In December of last year, the singer revealed that mediations between her and Music Works were not going well and relayed her intentions to file a lawsuit if they failed to reach a settlement.

It seems that as of April 17, Minzy and Music Works have come to an agreement. She wrote, "I'm starting fresh. As of today, I am parting with my company to be a free agent. I decided to end the dispute with a settlement as soon as possible for the fans who are supporting me without fail. I was disappointed in the fact that I was not able to promote actively for the past few years, but starting now, I'll be able to show you all a better side of me! I'll greet you in the near future with a brighter and more confident image on stage, an image befitting of the name Gong Minzy. I'll also do my best to communicate with my fans more often!! Thank you ^^."

Best of luck to Minzy in her future promotions!