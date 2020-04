The official coach list for Mnet's 'The Voice 2020' is officially here!

On April 27 KST, the network revealed posters for each of the four coach units - veteran idol BoA, hip-hop group and co-founders of Amoeba Culture Dynamic Duo, beloved ballad artist Sung Si Kyung, and first-generation idol and variety star Kim Jong Kook.

Meanwhile, 'The Voice 2020' will begin airing on May 29.

Check out the posters below!